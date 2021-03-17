Oscar Noms: PeeCee Responds to Journo Questioning Her Credentials

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra has taken to Twitter to respond to Australian journalist Peter Ford, who questioned whether she and husband Nick Jonas were ‘qualified enough’ to announce Monday’s Oscar nominations.
The actor-producer, with a huge body of work behind her, shared her screen credits in response. “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration", Priyanka tweeted.
Taking to the social media platform Peter Ford had written, "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”
Following Priyanka's reply the journalist tweeted, "@priyankachopra was kind enough to remind me of her movie credentials. They are way more extensive than I knew - I fully accept that. However my opinion hasn’t changed. But way new experience to have someone with 27,000,000 followers coming after me-many of them angry & abusive".
Fans applauded Priyanka's response, asking her not to pay attention to such tweets.
Priyanka Chopra-starrer The White Tiger has received an Oscar nomination for Adapted Screenplay.
