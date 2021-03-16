Priyanka, Nick Try To Steal an 'Oscar' After Announcing Nominees

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations on Monday.|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations on Monday, 15 March. Sharing her excitement after the event, Priyanka tweeted, "My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you @nickjonas. I love you. Catch the oscars on April 25th!"
The photos posted alongside the caption shows Nick and her posing with a large installation of the Oscar trophy and pretending to steal it.
In another tweet, Priyanka congratulated all the nominees and thanked the Academy for giving her the opportunity.
After the event Nick Jonas also tweeted, "So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra".
Priyanka Chopra-starrer The White Tiger has received an Oscar nomination for Adapted Screenplay.
Published: 16 Mar 2021,09:26 AM IST