Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Open Indian Restaurant In New York

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced that she is opening an Indian restaurant in New York. The actor said that she has poured her love for Indian food into her restaurant named Sona. She also said that she wants to bring to her customers the flavours that she grew up with.
The actor also posted photos of the her restaurant and the puja ceremony performed at the premises with husband Nick Jonas and the chef of Sona restaurant, Hari Nayak. The restaurant is scheduled to open to public later this month.
Here’s the message Priyanka posted on her Instagram about her new restaurant.
“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly.”
Check out the pictures posted by Priyanka of the restaurant below:
