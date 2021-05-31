Priyanka's Cousin Meera Denies Getting COVID Vaccine with Fake ID

Actor Meera Chopra issued a statement on social media denying the allegations.
Actor Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, issued a statement denying reports that she got a COVID-19 vaccine shot with a fake ID. After she shared news of getting vaccinated, a picture of the 'fake ID' started circulating on social media. Officials have also ordered an inquiry into the same.
In a statement on social media, she wrote, "We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly I also tried trying asking help from people I know and after 1 month of trying I was able to get myself registered in one of the centres."
She added that her Aadhaar card was the only form of identification she sent, "I was just asked to send in my Aadhaar card. The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine. I was asked for my Aadhaar card for registration and that’s the only ID I gave. No ID is valid until it has your signature. I myself, saw that so called ID card for the first time, when it came on Twitter. I totally condemn such practices and if any such ID has been made I would want to know how and why.”
Thane civic chief Vipin Sharma has ordered to form a committee to verify the allegations and the report has to submitted within three days. A BJP leader reportedly alleged that Meera used an ID card that identified her as a 'frontline worker'.
Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, told reporters, “Several questions are being raised on how the celebrity Meera Chopra got the vaccine in Thane and, hence, the commissioner Vipin Sharma has ordered an inquiry in the matter. After a report is submitted, the commissioner has directed strict action if any wrongdoing is found.”
