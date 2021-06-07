Prince William, Kate Congratulate Meghan & Harry On Their New Baby

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie", read the message. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie from the maternity photoshoot.

Sharing the news of the arrival of their daughter Meghan and Harry released a statement that read, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe". The baby has been named after Queen Elizabeth and Lady Diana.