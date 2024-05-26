PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Congratulate Payal Kapadia for Cannes Win

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia became the first Indian to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine As Light.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kapadia for the win and wrote, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India."