PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Congratulate Payal Kapadia for Cannes Win

Narendra Modi congratulated Payal Kapadia on her Cannes 2024 win.
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia became the first Indian to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine As Light.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kapadia for the win and wrote, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India."
“This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers,” he added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared, “Indian stars shining bright at the 77th Cannes Film Festival! Congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the entire team of 'All We Imagine As Light' for clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award."
He further wrote, "Kudos to Anasuya Sengupta for winning the Best Actress award under the Un Certain Regard section for her performance in 'The Shameless'. These women have scripted history, and inspired the entire Indian film fraternity."
Before her win for All We Imagine As Light, Kapadia also won the Oeil d’Or (Golden Eye) award in the Director’s Fortnight side-bar at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Her short film Afternoon Clouds represented India at the Cannes 2017.
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) also congratulated Kapadia on the win. Kapadia was one of the students who faced disciplinary action – resulting in her losing her scholarship – during the student protests at FTII in 2015.
