Watch: Pravin Tambe Gets Emotional After Watching Biopic With KKR Team

Shreyas Talpade stars as Pravin Tambe in Kaun Pravin Tambe?
Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe became emotional after he watched the biopic on his life along with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team. The movie, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, was officially released on Friday and stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead.
KKR shared a video on Twitter where Tambe can be seen watching the movie. He then got up to say a few words.
"I just want to say," he said, before tearing up. The team then broke into applause.
"Just never give up on your dreams. Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true," Tambe added. "A lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don't know what I did before that. So people will watch the movie and get to know and hopefully it will make them think that one should never give up," he further said.
"We were quite excited to watch the movie, and today we finally got to see it. It was emotional, the songs were also nice, and then hearing his speech at the end, I was a little teary at the end," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said.
Tambe was chosen by Rajasthan Royals in 2013. He hadn't played any professional cricket before that. He became the oldest Indian Premier League (IPL) debutant when he played for them that season.
He even went on to take a hat-trick against KKR in 2014.
Tambe was bought by KKR in the auction ahead of the 2020 IPL, but the BCCI cancelled his contract as he had taken part in a T10 league without the requisite permissions.
