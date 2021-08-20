Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha Hospitalised, Subhash Ghai Wishes for Speedy Recovery

According to an ETimes report, the specialists handling Guha’s care have also consulted specialists at the Sloan Kettering in New York. The publication also reported that Guha’s wife Papia is at the hospital with him.

Pradeep Guha was the former CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. He has also worked as a producer on the Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Fiza and the 2008 release Phir Kabhi starring Mithun Chakraborty, and Dimple Kapadia.