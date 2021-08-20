Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha Hospitalised, Subhash Ghai Wishes for Speedy Recovery

Fiza producer Pradeep Guha hospitalised
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Fiza producer and 9XM Managing Director Pradeep Guha was reportedly hospitalised on Friday morning and is currently at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. He is on the ventilator. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer a few weeks ago.
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to hope for Guha’s speedy recovery. “My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA @guhapradeep, film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media and entertainment world. We all @Whistling_Woods pray for his early recovery at kokilaben hospital icu as now,” he tweeted.
According to an ETimes report, the specialists handling Guha’s care have also consulted specialists at the Sloan Kettering in New York. The publication also reported that Guha’s wife Papia is at the hospital with him.
Pradeep Guha was the former CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. He has also worked as a producer on the Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Fiza and the 2008 release Phir Kabhi starring Mithun Chakraborty, and Dimple Kapadia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined