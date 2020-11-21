Prabhudheva Married to a Mumbai Doctor, Brother Confirms

There's been a lot of speculation about Prabhudheva's marriage. It started with reports that he had married his niece.
Prabhudheva has married Dr Himani who stayed in Mumbai's Sakinaka. They met when Prabhudheva was undergoing treatment from Dr Himani for his back and legs, which get sore at times due to his frequent dancing.
The ceremony happened in May in Chennai. The two flew to Chennai in March just around the time when the lockdown began. Thereafter, Prabhudheva and Dr Himani were in a live-in relationship for 2 months.
According to a report in Times Of India, the wedding happened at Prabhudheva's Chennai house and was attended barely by anybody due to lockdown rules.
Reportedly, Dr Himani has met her in-laws in Mysore twice. Recently, she and Prabhudheva paid a visit and Dr Himani's family also flew in from Mumbai to join them.
This is Prabhudheva's second marriage. He was earlier married to Ramlatha, post whom he had a relationship with South star Nayanthara.
Published: 21 Nov 2020,04:57 PM IST