Prabhudheva Married to a Mumbai Doctor, Brother Confirms

Prabhudeva reportedly got married to Dr Himani during the lockdown, in May. Quint Entertainment Prabhudeva reportedly got married to Dr Himani during the lockdown, in May. | (Photo: Twitter) Celebrities Prabhudeva reportedly got married to Dr Himani during the lockdown, in May.

There's been a lot of speculation about Prabhudheva's marriage. It started with reports that he had married his niece. Prabhudheva has married Dr Himani who stayed in Mumbai's Sakinaka. They met when Prabhudheva was undergoing treatment from Dr Himani for his back and legs, which get sore at times due to his frequent dancing.