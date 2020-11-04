Pooja Bhatt Mourns Actor Faraaz Khan's Demise

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to share that Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was battling for his life at a hospital in Bengaluru, has passed away. Mourning his demise, Bhatt tweeted, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill".

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had taken to social media to urge fans to raise funds for Khan's treatment. Faraaz, who was seen in films such as Mehendi and Fareb, was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. Son of Mahabharat actor Yusuf Khan, Faraz's ailment details were shared on a fundraiser started by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

Following Pooja Bhatt's tweet, former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah shared that Salman Khan had covered the medical expenses of the former Bollywood actor.

"You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan", Kashmera Shah had written on Instagram.