Police Summons Kangana, Rangoli on 10 November For Alleged Tweets

A complaint has been filed against the sisters for allegedly trying to create communal divide.

The Mumbai Police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to be present before it on November 10, as per a report by ANI.

The summons pertain to an FIR filed against the sisters them after court orders on allegations that they tried to create a communal divide through social media posts, ANI reported.

On 29 October, a Mumbai court had ordered an inquiry against Kangana Ranaut Rangoli for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims. The order came after one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters. In the complaint Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her account was suspended by Twitter.

Deshmukh had also alleged that Kangana Ranaut supported her sister. He claimed in his complaint that the actor had posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists. “Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against [the] Muslim community,” the complaint said. It added that the sisters misused social media to gain “cheap publicity and personal gain”, adding that they spread hatred against the Muslim community.