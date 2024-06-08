Man Allegedly Dupes Woman of Rs 82L; Claims He Can Make Her Meet Kartik Aaryan

The accused, Ramvilas Sharma, met the woman in 2022 and claimed to be able to fix a meeting between her and the actor. In 2023, she gave the accused Rs 82.75 lakh for the meeting but allegedly began to push the meeting by claiming that the actor was busy with shoots.

After the woman lodged a complaint, the police caught the accused in Karnataka and booked him under the IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Hindustan Times quoted a police officer from Amboli station as saying, “Sharma is a history sheeter. We are questioning him to find out what he did with the money had taken from the complainant.”