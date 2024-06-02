'Please Don't Hit Me': Raveena Tandon 'Attacked' Amid Rash Driving Allegations

Raveena Tandon was allegedly attacked by a mob in Bandra.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Actor Raveena Tandon were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai on Saturday (1 June) night amid allegations of rash driving. As per reports, the incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra.
Raveena's driver allegedly hit three people while driving and they were injured. An angry crowd reportedly assembled, which led to an altercation.
As the matter escalated, Raveena got out of the car and tried to pacify the people. However, she was allegedly pushed and hit. A video of the incident shared by freelance reporter Mohsin Shaikh has gone viral.
In the video Raveena can be heard saying, "Please don't hit me." One of the victims can also be heard saying “My nose is bleeding. You will have to spend the night in jail."
“You have assaulted. I will go to the police," said another person present at the spot. In his video, Shaikh, a relative of the alleged victim, said that they were returning from a place and when they were near Raveena's house, the driver hit his mother with a car, and when questioned, he allegedly started assaulting. He also alleged that Raveena was in a drunken state and when she got out of the vehicle she also started assaulting. Shaikh even claimed that they were at Khar police station for four hours, but a case wasn't being filed.
