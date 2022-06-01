Singer KK’s Mortal Remains Reach Mumbai; Funeral to Take Place on 2 June

Preliminary post-mortem findings indicate that KK's death was caused by a cardiac arrest.
The mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK have reached Mumbai. He passed away on 31 May at the age of 53 after his live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.

The police told ANI had preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted after KK's death indicate that his death was caused by a cardiac arrest. The singer had reportedly collapsed at his hotel after which he was taken to the CMRI Hospital where he was declared dead.

The cremation will take place on 2 June, according to reports.

Published: 01 Jun 2022,09:19 PM IST
