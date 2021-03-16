Pics: Here's How Alia Bhatt Celebrated Her 28th Birthday

Alia Bhatt rang in her 28th birthday on Monday, 15 March. On Sunday, Karan Johar threw a party for Alia, which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others.

Between thanking all her friends and colleagues on social media, Alia took some time out to spend with her family and laze around. Alia's sister Shaheen and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a photo of the birthday girl lying on a couch in pink pyjamas.