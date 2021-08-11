Pic: Salman Khan Meets Olympics Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu

Salman Khan took to social media to share a photo of him and Mirabai.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Salman Khan with Mirabai Chanu.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan with Mirabai Chanu.</p></div>

Salman Khan took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo with Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Mirabai won silver in Women's weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sharing the photo Salman wrote, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"

Also ReadAkshay Kumar on Why Neeraj Chopra Should Play The Actor in His Biopic

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar too had met Mirabai after her historic win. "@mirabai-chanu can lift spirits as easily as she lifts weights. Was wonderful spending time with you. You’re a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life & career!", Sachin wrote alongside photos of him and Mirabai.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT