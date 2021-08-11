Pic: Salman Khan Meets Olympics Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu

Salman Khan with Mirabai Chanu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo with Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Mirabai won silver in Women's weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Sharing the photo Salman wrote, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"
Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar too had met Mirabai after her historic win. "@mirabai-chanu can lift spirits as easily as she lifts weights. Was wonderful spending time with you. You’re a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life & career!", Sachin wrote alongside photos of him and Mirabai.
