‘We Intend to Make Pathaan the Biggest Event Film of India’: Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan shared his look from Pathaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Siddharth Anand has said that he is ‘absolutely thrilled’ with how the Spain schedule of his upcoming film Pathaan turned out. He added that he wants to make Pathaan a film that is at par with ‘any film made anywhere in the world’.
Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the sets, while they were shooting for the film in Spain, had earlier surfaced online.
ANI reported Siddharth Anand saying, “The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I'm very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production.”
Yash Raj Films had shared the film’s date announcement video on 2 March with the description, “Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023.” The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.