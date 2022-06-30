Fans Loved Hearing ‘Pasoori’, the Viral Coke Studio Pakistan Song, in Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel is the most desi show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a huge part of the South-Asian representation comes from the music. In the fourth episode of the show, fans were elated when they heard the hit track ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill in a scene.

Ms Marvel is a show about a Pakistani-American teenager born to immigrants and many South-Asian references have made it into the show including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Pakistani track ‘Ko Ko Korina’, and even ‘Mera Laung Gawacha’.

One fan wrote, “Naseebo lal, pasoori, nazia hassan, sajjad ali, laung gawacha, i meannnn, whoever chose music for this episode killed it!”