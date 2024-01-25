'It's Finally My Time': Parineeti Chopra Officially Announces Her Music Career

Parineeti Chopra has officially set foray into music as a singer.
Actor Parineeti Chopra took to social media on Thursday, 25 January, to officially announce that she is making foray into the music industry as a singer.
The 35-year-old actor has a background in classical music and has previously sung the sound track ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ for her 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu.
Chopra has signed up with Entertainment Consultant LLP, a renowned name in the industry affiliated with TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management.
Sharing a BTS video for the announcement on Instagram, the actor wrote in her caption, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place.. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic)."
"So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I’m joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am," she added.
On the movie front, Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next appear in director Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.
