'It's Finally My Time': Parineeti Chopra Officially Announces Her Music Career

Sharing a BTS video for the announcement on Instagram, the actor wrote in her caption, "Music, to me, has always been my happy place.. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic)."

"So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I’m joining hands with the best @entertainmentconsultant and we’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am," she added.

Have a look at her post here: