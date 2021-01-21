Parents Anushka, Virat Spotted for First Time Since Baby's Birth

After the birth of their daughter, Virat and Anushka sent gifts and a note to the paparazzi, requesting them not to click photos of the child.

The note sent to the fraternity in Mumbai read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," it added.