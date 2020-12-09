Tamil TV Actor VJ Chitra Found Dead in Chennai Hotel Room

According to the police, the actor had checked into her room around 1am on Wednesday after completing a shoot. Speaking to TNM, a police official from Nazrathpet station says, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3:30am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.” More details are awaited.

Chitra’s family members, who also live in Chennai, have been informed by the police. She was a resident of Kotturpuram in Chennai. Chitra was reportedly engaged to a businessman this August. She was also said to have signed to play an important role in an upcoming Tamil film.