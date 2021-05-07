Pak Actor Mahira Khan Back to Indian Screens With 'Yaar Julahay'

Mahira Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is all set to return to Indian screens with Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings that pays tribute to celebrated writers of India. Mahira was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees.
The actor will feature in the opening episode of the 12-part Zee Theatre series, which will air on 15 May at 2pm and 8pm. She will be reading Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi's classic story, 'Guriya.'
'Guriya' follows two best friends Mehra and Bano. Bano has a doll (Guriya) that resembles Mehra, but the latter doesn't like that doll at all. With time their fondness & hate for the doll grows. Towards the end comes an unexpected twist that unfolds the mystery around the doll.
Yaar Julahay also brings to life stories of legendary Urdu and Hindi writers such as Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam, Qurratulain Haider, Balwant Singh, Asad Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Rajinder Singh Bedi and Intezar Hussain. Among the readers are celebrities including Sarmad Khoosat, Churails actors Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Yasra Rizvi, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi.
"We have interpreted 'Dastangoi' in a contemporary way and there is also live and recorded music along with suggestive details articulating the theme of the story. For instance, when I directed Mahira Khan for 'Guriya', the set was strewn with dolls. They created an eerie atmosphere that augmented the narration and enhanced the mood of the reading", he added.
