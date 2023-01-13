'Paan Singh Tomar' Writer Sanjay Chouhan Dies at 62

Screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, who wrote the Irrfan Khan starrer Paan Singh Tomar, passed away on Thursday, 12 January, after suffering from liver cirrhosis. He was 62. Sanjay was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai about 10 days ago due to loss of consciousness and internal bleeding, as per a report by The Indian Express.
Avinas Das, Sanjay's friend and filmmaker, took to Facebook to pay tribute to the 62-year-old writer, who was like a "mentor" to him and many others in the Indian film industry. In his post, Avinas recalled the late writer's sense of humour and expressed sorrow over the news of his passing. In addition, he revealed that Sanjay had been unwell since the last two weeks.
Sanjay is survived by his wife, Sarita Chouhan, and daughter.
He was born and raised in Bhopal. After graduating from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, he began working as a journalist in the capital city. In the late 1990s, he relocated to Mumbai and wrote the popular crime TV series Bhanwar for Sony TV. He was also the writer of Nila Madhab Panda's 2010 film, I Am Kalam.
As per reports, Sanjay's funeral took place at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on 13 January at 12.30 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)