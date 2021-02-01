Owner of Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home Refuses To Sell Property

In January, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, following a report of the Communication and Works Department, fixed the price of Raj Kapoor’s six-marla house (151.75 square metres) at Rs 1.50 crore. Actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral home, also located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area of Peshawar, has been fixed at Rs 80.56 lakh. Both actors' houses will be converted into a museum by the KP archaeology department.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, called 'Kapoor Haveli', was built by his grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor in 1922. Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in this house in 1922, his relatives lived there till 2005. All attempts to demolish Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's houses for commercial purposes have been stopped by the archaeology department, and the properties have been declared as the national heritage of Pakistan.