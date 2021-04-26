Oscars 2021 Pays Tributes to Irrfan Khan & Bhanu Athaiya

The Academy Awards paid tributes to Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya.
Like every year, the Academy Awards paid tributes to artistes who passed away in 2020 in their In Memorium segment. The Indian artistes who were remembered were actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.
Bhanu Athaiya was the first Oscar winner from India, taking home the trophy for Best Costume Design for the 1982 film Gandhi. Irrfan Khan, who had been a part of international projects, passed away in April last year after a battle with cancer. Angela Bassett introduced the In Memoriam, remembering the talented personalities who left us.
Among other celebrities who were remembered were Ian Holm, Sean Connery, Max von Sydow, Christopher Plummer, Chadwick Boseman, Cicely Tyson, Cloris Leachman, Yaphet Kotto, Joel Schumacher, Bertrand Tavernier, Jean-Claude Carrière, Olivia de Havilland, Paula Kelly, George Seagal.
Fans questioned the absence of Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Kapoor and Rajput weren't part of the video that was played at the ceremony, they were remembered on the website of the Academy Awards in a special In Memoriam section.
