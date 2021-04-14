Open Marriage With Protima Caused Anxiety Than Freedom: Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi.
Veteran actor Kabi Bedi is all set to launch his book, titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. In the book, he has spoken in detail about his relationships. Kabir Bedi was married thrice. His first wife was Protima, mother of Pooja Bedi. Bedi had an open marriage with Protima.
Speaking about an incident wherein Protima had streaked for a magazine, Kabir Bedi told Bollywood Hungama, "Protima came to me in Malaysia and said, ‘I have streaked’. Streaking is somebody running naked on a stage or street, generally protesting something. I couldn't understand what she was talking about. She said I have streaked and somebody photographed and put it in a magazine. She wasn't telling me the truth. Later, it turned out that she did it as a publicity stunt for a magazine.”
Bedi said that the episode left everyone shocked.
Kabir Bedi told Bollywood Hungama that he wasn't worried about whether writing about Protima would upset Pooja. "Pooja was aware of all the things that happened and she knew her mother very well. I would like to believe I have done great justice in writing about Protima".
