Parveen Babi Was Bollywood’s Bohemian Leading Lady: Big B

Parveen Babi died a frighteningly lonely death, isolated by her own insecurities and paranoia. She was obsessed with bringing down Amitabh Bachchan, accusing him of all sorts of crimes and misdemeanours, from being a spy to a terrorist.

Mr Bachchan took it all in his stride and never lashed out at her, even as her attacks got progressively vicious and absurd. The last interview of her life, with Shekhar Suman, had to be conducted in her house as she refused to step out of her home for the fear of getting killed. She had made fun of Mr Bachchan for being designated as the Star Of The Millennium, when there were Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley to consider. She also mocked him for being considered as the Most Handsome Indian Actor, ignoring the likes of Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and even Shashi Kapoor's son Karan, all of whom Parveen considered handsome. Not Mr Bachchan, Parveen said to Shekhar Suman, who sat poker-faced listening to her tirade.