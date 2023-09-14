'Not Attaching Myself to Success Is The Best Way to Keep Sane': Kay Kay Menon

Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar released on Amazon Prime Video on 14 September.
Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar and produced by Farhan Akhtar-led Excel Entertainment, released on Amazon Prime Video on 14 September. The 10-episode show stars Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, Avinash Tiwary in key roles and is based on a story by former journalist and crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi. Set in 1960s Mumbai, Bambai Meri Jaan tracks the rise of Dara Kadri (Avinash), a young boy earning his spurs in the criminal underworld.
The Quint caught up with some of the team members to speak about the show and more. When asked about a fond memory of Mumbai Kay Kay Menon replied, "I have cherished every moment lived in this city. It has contributed to the life I am living."
Kritika added, "One memory that stands out for me is my first day on a set. I witnessed filmmaking in all its glory and instantly fell in love with the world."
Kay Kay spoke about whether he feels the jitters before the release of his show/film. "I don't feel the jitters at all. I just enjoy the moment. It's done and dusted, and I can't do anything about it now. I leave the success of something that I have done to its own destiny. I don't attach myself to it, and I feel that is the best way to keep a sane mind."
