'Not Acting in Films': Rhea Chakraborty on Life After SSR's Death

"I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarize it! Half of them would think, 'She has done something, she is a witch, she practices black magic,' and the other half would think, 'She's a strong girl who fought through it, she had courage.' I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will experience this at the dentist's clinic, the gym, the airport. This has also made me understand that it doesn't matter. Those who love you, great, those who hate you, that's also okay, it doesn't matter," said the actor.

Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds.

She was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend at the time of his passing and came under widespread scrutiny after he passed.