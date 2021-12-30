‘Has Hit Me Real Hard’: Nora Fatehi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi confirms positive COVID diagnosis.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Nora wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid... It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision."
She urged everyone to stay safe and wear masks, and added, "its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."
Nora Fatehi's spokesperson clarified, in a statement, that the actor tested positive on 28 December. The statement read, "Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."
The spokesperson also clarified, "Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past," adding that she hasn't stepped out since her diagnosis.
Earlier, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan had also tested positive for the virus. Stylist Rhea Kapoor also confirmed, on Wednesday, that she'd tested positive and is isolating with her husband Karan Boolani.
