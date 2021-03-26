SC Dismisses Sushant's Sister Priyanka's Plea Against HC Order

The Supreme Court has dismissed late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka's appeal against the Bombay High Court order, as per a report by Bar and Bench. Priyanka Singh had requested to scrap Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against her for allegedly faking a prescription to help Sushant access banned medication.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had endorsed the case against Priyanka Singh, but had dismissed another cast against Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh. Both cases were based on actor Rhea Chakraborty's complaint.