SC Dismisses Sushant's Sister Priyanka's Plea Against HC Order

The Supreme Court has dismissed late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka's appeal against the Bombay High Court order, as per a report by Bar and Bench. Priyanka Singh had requested to scrap Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against her for allegedly faking a prescription to help Sushant access banned medication.
Last month, the Bombay High Court had endorsed the case against Priyanka Singh, but had dismissed another cast against Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh. Both cases were based on actor Rhea Chakraborty's complaint.
On 7 September last year, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others for forgery under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020. Chakraborty had alleged that Sushant was given a 'bogus and unlawful prescription' by his sister, which resulted in his death.
The complaint was based on an exchange between late Sushant Singh Rajput and Priyanka from 8 June last year. Sushant passed away on 14 June.
On 8 September, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi based on the complaint by Rhea. The sections they had been charged with pertained to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
