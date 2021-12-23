No Evidence of Extortion Found in Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Police

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police said it hasn't found any evidence of extortion in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, as per a report by ANI.

"Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet", ANI quoted the police as saying.