No Evidence of Extortion Found in Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Police

Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police said it hasn't found any evidence of extortion in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Aryan Khan was arrested, as per a report by ANI.
"Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet", ANI quoted the police as saying.
The Mumbai Police had formed a special team to investigate the extortion angle after Narcotics Control Bureau's independent witness Prabhakar Sail alleged that he had overheard a phone conversation about Rs 25 crore being demanded from Shah Rukh Khan.
Some reports stated that Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani had paid the amount but it was returned after Aryan's arrest on 3 October. The police have reportedly checked CCTV footage which primarily suggested that Dadlani met KP Gosavi, Sam D'Souza to pay that amount. However, a senior police officer told Hindustan Times that no inquiry report has been submitted yet as the team is waiting for documents.
Meanwhile, the NCB has also formed a team to look into extortion allegations against the agency. The case has been transferred to NCB SIT and Aryan has been relieved from marking his attendance in the NCB Mumbai office every Friday in connection with the case.
