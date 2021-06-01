FIR Against Nine From Film Industry for Rape, Molestation

Speaking to The Quint Krishan Kumar of T-series said, "These false accusations are solely for extortion purposes. They are baseless. I have proof, which I will be handing over to the police first. She has been doing this for the past eight to nine months. It started with her wanting to do a song and then came to money. I have recorded conversations as well as messages exchanged with her. I also know that she has been doing the same thing to a few others but I don't want to name them".

When asked why he didn't take any action against the woman, Kumar said, "I didn't have the time to pay heed to this. With the lockdown and COVID around I brushed it aside thinking this will end soon".

Ajit Kumar and Colston Julian have also denied all allegations. A statement to The Times of India by Ajit's lawyers read, "The allegations made against me are false, malicious and motivated. It is nothing more than an attempt to smear my reputation. In fact, I have evidence that indicates that the complainant was attempting to blackmail me and others, and when her attempts failed, she resorted to registering an FIR with baseless allegations. I will take all the necessary legal action against her and I am certain that truth will prevail.”

Colston's lawyer also states, "It is a false case, we will cooperate with the authorities concerned in all possible ways. The matter is pending investigation and is sub-judice. We are also exploring legal remedies including defamation in due course.”

The Quint has also reached out to Jackky Bhagnani and Anirban Blah, their responses are awaited.

(With inputs from mid-day and The Times of India)