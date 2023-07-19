'Love Celebrating You': Nick Wishes Priyanka Chopra With a Romantic B'day Post

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on 18 July. To mark the special occasion, husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife with a romantic post.
Nick shared an unseen picture of himself and Priyanka sitting on a yacht as they posed together for a picture.
He wrote in his caption, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."
Have a look at his post here:
Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January 2022.
