'Love Celebrating You': Nick Wishes Priyanka Chopra With a Romantic B'day Post

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share an unseen picture with Priyanka Chopra.
Published:

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on 18 July. To mark the special occasion, husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife with a romantic post.

Nick shared an unseen picture of himself and Priyanka sitting on a yacht as they posed together for a picture.

He wrote in his caption, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

Have a look at his post here:

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January 2022.

