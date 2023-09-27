Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We're Bursting With Gratitude': Newlywed Parineeti-Raghav Share Thank You Note

"Your love and blessings are truly priceless," Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram.
Published:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share thank you note for fans.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha took to social media to express their gratitude for all the love and warm wishes that they have received.

The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony amidst their friends and family in Udaipur on 24 September.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share a heartfelt thank-you note for her fans. The note stated, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts."

"As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav," the note further read.

Have a look here:

A screengrab of Parineeti's story.

Many celebrities and politicians attended the couple's grand wedding celebration in Udaipur's Leela Palace. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Sania Mirza, many joined the festivities.

According to reports, Raghav and Parineeti will soon be hosting a wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai and Delhi.

