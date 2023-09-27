'We're Bursting With Gratitude': Newlywed Parineeti-Raghav Share Thank You Note

Parineeti took to Instagram to share a heartfelt thank-you note for her fans. The note stated, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts."

"As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav," the note further read.

Have a look here: