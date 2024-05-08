'Never Promised A History Lesson': Sonakshi Sinha on Criticism Over 'Heeramandi'

Sonakshi Sinha addresses criticism over the historical inaccuracies of Heeramandi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently addressed the criticism the show received for its historical inaccuracies.
In her recent interview with ETimes, the actor said that those who are criticising the show, might also be the ones who liked Bridgerton. The actor also clarified that Heeramandi was never intended to be a 'history lesson' but for entertainment.
"When did we ever promise a history lesson? These are the same people who will love Bridgerton. Yes, Heera Mandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It’s a fictionalised version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He’s selling you a dream; it’s what he’s known for," Sonakshi told the publication.
Heeramandi is set in pre-Independence India and is based on the lives of courtesans in Lahore's oldest red light district.
In addition to Sonakshi, the 8-episode-long series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.
The show is currently streaming on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)