'Never Promised A History Lesson': Sonakshi Sinha on Criticism Over 'Heeramandi'

"When did we ever promise a history lesson? These are the same people who will love Bridgerton. Yes, Heera Mandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It’s a fictionalised version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He’s selling you a dream; it’s what he’s known for," Sonakshi told the publication.

Heeramandi is set in pre-Independence India and is based on the lives of courtesans in Lahore's oldest red light district.

In addition to Sonakshi, the 8-episode-long series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix.