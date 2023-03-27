Netflix Gets Legal Notice Over The Big Bang Theory's Madhuri Dixit Comment

In the first episode of the second season of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), went on to compare Aishwarya Rai with Madhuri Dixit. In one of the scenes, the character called Aishwarya "a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit." In response, the character of Raj Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar) remarked, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

In continuation of the report, the legal notice was sent in reference to above-mentioned scene. Kumar has stated that he would take further legal action against the streaming platform if they fail to respond to his demands.

In a statement, as per the same report, he said, “It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content."

He continued to state, "I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity.”

"Ultimately, streaming services have a significant influence over the content that is consumed by millions of individuals, and with this influence comes a responsibility to ensure that the content they offer is respectful, inclusive, and free from harmful stereotypes. I hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all streaming services providers to work towards creating a more equitable and respectful media landscape,” he concluded.

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, after completing 12 seasons. It is currently available to stream on Netflix.