Neha Dhupia On Being a Producer & Her Upcoming Film 'Step Out'

Neha Dhupia speaks about what Step Out taught her.
Abira Dhar
Celebrities
Published:
Neha Dhupia on being a producer. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Neha Dhupia will be seen in a short film called Step Out, which she is also co-producing. The 10-minute psychological thriller speaks about mental health and other issues. Neha plays a clinical psychologist in the short.

In a conversation with The Quint, the actor says that Step Out helped her become more compassionate because she understood that everyone is battling his/her own demons.

Neha also talks about being a producer and a content creator as well as her future projects.

Step Out will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 4 February.

Also ReadWomen in the Film Business Age Quicker Than Men: Neha Dhupia

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT