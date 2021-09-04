'I'm Sure He is Celebrating': Neetu Singh's Post On Rishi Kapoor's Birthday

Neetu Singh has posted an emotional note remembering Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary. "I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there," wrote Neetu on her Instagram while also posting a photo of herself with Rishi. She recalled how much she learnt from the actor during their last years in New York while he was being treated for cancer.

Neetu's post reads:

"I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there 👆🏻 Happy birthday Kapoor Saab 🙏🥰"