Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Resume Filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'?

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni confirmed in an Instagram post on 11 December that her mother had tested negative for the virus. According to Mumbai Mirror, Varun Dhawan and Raj Mehta have also recently tested negative. The publication quoted a source as saying that crew members have been self-isolating and are now set to resume production. They added that the schedule would be restructured so as not to exert the actors after their recovery. Neither the actors nor the makers of the film have released an official statement yet.