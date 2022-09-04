Neetu Kapoor Shares Photo with Rishi Kapoor On Late Actor's Birth Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor Shares Photo with Rishi Kapoor On Actor's Birth Anniversary
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. He would have been 70 this September. She remembered her late husband with an unseen photo where they were all smiles and seemed to be enjoying each others company.
Neetu shared the photo where they seemed to be at a party when the picture was clicked. One of them wore a huge spectacles while the other wore a colourful frilly scarf. The post was captioned with a simple 'Happy Birthday' with a heart emoji.
Many reacted to the photograph with emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan responded with a, "Happy birthday Chintu uncle forever." While Manish Malhotra simply commented with a heart emoji.
Riddhima Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt message, she wrote, “We miss you so much especially today but ‘with a cheer, not a tear, in our eye’. Love you, papa.”
Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years, and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.