Neetu Kapoor Reveals Why Rishi Kapoor Called Ranbir & Alia Bhatt 'Velle Log'

Neetu Kapoor recalled that late Rishi Kapoor would call Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ‘velle log’ (jobless people) when they would sit in the hospital all day. Ranbir and Alia would often visit Rishi in the hospital in the USA when he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Talking about her late husband, Neetu Kapoor told India Today that Rishi will ‘always be there’ with her, “He is just blessing me and his hand is over me. He will always be there. All the love that I am getting from everyone and everybody around me is all him."