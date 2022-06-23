Neetu Kapoor Reveals Why Rishi Kapoor Called Ranbir & Alia Bhatt 'Velle Log'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor recalled that late Rishi Kapoor would call Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ‘velle log’ (jobless people) when they would sit in the hospital all day. Ranbir and Alia would often visit Rishi in the hospital in the USA when he was undergoing treatment for cancer.
Talking about her late husband, Neetu Kapoor told India Today that Rishi will ‘always be there’ with her, “He is just blessing me and his hand is over me. He will always be there. All the love that I am getting from everyone and everybody around me is all him."
She recalled, “And there was a funny incident. When my husband was in the hospital, I, Ranbir and Alia would sit all day long in the ICU because he was not well. Once my husband looked at them, he said 'tum kitne velle log ho, saara din baithe rehte ho'. He was telling this to Alia and Ranbir."
Neetu will next be seen on JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is slated for release on 24 June.
