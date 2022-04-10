Neetu Hopes Bond With Alia Is as ‘Outstanding’ as the One With Her Mother-In-Law

Neetu Kapoor with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
Neetu Kapoor opened up about the equation she wants to share with Alia Bhatt ‘when’ the actor ties the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu said that she wants to have the sort of relationship with Alia that she shared with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor.
Neetu told ETimes, “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son (Rishi Kapoor). We were friends. We spoke about everything under the sun, and I would complain about my husband to her. We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is also outstanding and amazing.”
"Both of them are private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi, but hogi zaroor and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both. (I don’t know, they might just do it but they’ll definitely get married. I hope it happens soon)," Neetu said.
She added, “Alia is such a lovely girl. I just adore her. She is a beautiful person. Ranbir and Alia are made for each other. They are quite similar. Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees things in a positive way. There is no jealousy with anybody or negativity. I see the same quality in her.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for almost five years now and will star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.
Neetu Kapoor also opened up about life after her husband Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise. “It takes time to gain the confidence back. Maybe, I am not 100 per cent there, but I am getting there. It has changed me as a person. I have become stronger”, adding that she ‘looks after everything’ now.
