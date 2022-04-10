Neetu Hopes Bond With Alia Is as ‘Outstanding’ as the One With Her Mother-In-Law

Neetu Kapoor opened up about the equation she wants to share with Alia Bhatt ‘when’ the actor ties the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu said that she wants to have the sort of relationship with Alia that she shared with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Neetu told ETimes, “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son (Rishi Kapoor). We were friends. We spoke about everything under the sun, and I would complain about my husband to her. We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is also outstanding and amazing.”