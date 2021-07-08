Birthday Jukebox: Neetu Kapoor's Best Hits With Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in 1980 and stayed married till the latter's demise in 2020. After working together for the first time in Zahreela Insaan in 1974, they acted in several other films, including Kabhie Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein and Doosra Aadmi before their marriage.

Considered one of Bollywood's golden couples, they also had magical chemistry on-screen. And this chemistry was especially evident in the songs picturised on them. On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, celebrate with some of their best hits: