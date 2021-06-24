It Was Tough: Neena Gupta On the Media Glare After Masaba's Birth

Neena Gupta has just released her memoir titled Sach Kahun Toh. In the book, the actor candidly recounts her life story from being a Delhi girl, having trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) to her move to Mumbai, relationship with Vivian Richards, and the overwhelming response she got for her role in the film Badhaai Ho.

Gupta in a video chat with The Quint spoke about why she chose to not name certain people in her book, the media glare she faced after the birth of her daughter Masaba and the viral Instagram post she made in 2017 asking for good work. Watch the video for more.