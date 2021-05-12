I'm Intimidated by Him: Neena on Playing Amitabh's Wife in Goodbye

Neena Gupta; Amitabh Bachchan
Actor Neena Gupta, known for her roles in the film Badhaai Ho and the TV show Saans, will appear in the upcoming film Goodbye playing Amitabh Bachchan's wife. This is the first time the two actors will appear together in a film. While the shoot for the film has been stalled due to the pandemic, Neena said in a recent interview that while she's excited to work with Amitabh, she finds him intimidating.
"I am very excited to work with Mr. Bachchan. I have shot for only five-six days in Bombay, but then the lockdown happened so I had to return home. I haven't started my scenes with him yet, but I am very intimidated by him," she told SpotBoyE. Neena went to her Mukteshwar home after a lockdown was imposed in Mumbai.
"It's like when we are waiting for the short, he would be sitting in a corner and I would wonder should I go close to him, talk to him or no. Should I ask him something or not? It's actually quite a thing and I think slowly things will be fine for all of us," she added.
Despite having shot for only a few days, Neena had an amusing incident to share from the Goodbye sets involving an interaction with Amitabh. "One day I thought why couldn't I sit with Mr. Bachchan? The other actors are sitting with him and talking. So then I gathered some courage and went and sat next to him but then he got busy on his phone, so I silently sat there. We're the ones who expect Bachchan to be a certain way, but he is a normal person and I am very happy that I will be working with him," she shared.
The appreciation isn't one-sided. Earlier in 2018, Neena Gupta had shared a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan appreciating her film Badhaai Ho. He praised the entire cast's acting which includes Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanya Malhotra.
Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye is also actor Rashmika Mandanna's second Bollywood project which she signed even before the release of her debut film Mission Majnu. Neena Gupta will also be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and the Kabir Khan directorial titled 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
