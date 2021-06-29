Neena Gupta Reacts to Being 'Trolled' For Meeting Gulzar in Shorts

In the video she shared earlier, she said in Hindi, "I've come to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?" She also shared pictures of the two.

Anil Kapoor had commented, "Fab Neena… looking forward to reading your book," and author Bhawana Somaaya wrote, "Only you can do this."

Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh chronicles her personal and professional journey from her childhood days to her experience in Mumbai in the 80s. She also discussed her relationship with her parents, and her journey as a single mother.