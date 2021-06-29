Neena Gupta Reacts to Being 'Trolled' For Meeting Gulzar in Shorts

Neena Gupta with lyricist Gulzar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta recently shared a video of herself visiting Gulzar at his residence to present him with a copy of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. Many commented about her recently released book and her energy. Others talked about her outfit: a blue and white shirt-shorts combo.
Several fans of the Saans actor praised her outfit but there were few who criticised her. Addressing the trolling, she told a publication, "I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just two or four people?"
In the video she shared earlier, she said in Hindi, "I've come to give my book to Gulzar sahab. I hope he reads it. Will you read it?" She also shared pictures of the two.
Anil Kapoor had commented, "Fab Neena… looking forward to reading your book," and author Bhawana Somaaya wrote, "Only you can do this."
Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh chronicles her personal and professional journey from her childhood days to her experience in Mumbai in the 80s. She also discussed her relationship with her parents, and her journey as a single mother.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined