Watch: A Masked Neena Gupta Gifts Her Memoir to Gulzar at His Home

On Friday afternoon, actor Neena Gupta posted a video of her visiting writer, lyricist Gulzar at his home in Mumbai and gifting him a copy of her memoir. Gupta, who has just released her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh, gave Gulzar a copy of her book and asked him "Padhoge?".

The actor put the video on her Instagram page and wrote the message, "So happy and nervous ki unhe kaisi lagegi". Gupta was masked for the meeting and stood at a distance from Gulzar keeping in mind COVID-19 social distancing protocols. They also posed a bit for photographers to take their pictures. Gupta even pulled down her mask for a few seconds playfully for photographers to get a good shot.