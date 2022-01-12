NCW Writes to I&B Ministry to Censor 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha...' Trailer

A still from the Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) to censor the trailer of the Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. In a statement, the NCW said that they’d received a complaint from the Bharatiya Stree Shakti alleging that the film’s trailer has content ‘depicting women and minors in objectionable ways’.
The statement, shared by ANI, read, “The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Maharashtra on an upcoming Marathi film titled “Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha” which is scheduled to be released on January 14, 2022. The complaint alleges that the trailer of the film which was released on January 10, 2022 shows obscene content depicting women and minors in objectionable ways.”
“The trailer is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, etc without any age restrictions for viewers and hence is available even for minors to watch,” NCW stated.
The NCW statement concluded with, “The Commission has also asked to ensure that the sexually explicit scenes are not circulated openly on social media platforms. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification. The Commission has to be apprised about action taken in the matter at the earliest.”
The film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Talking about the film, the director had said to Pinkvilla, “It’s a mind-blowing concept and one of the best films that I have ever made. It completes my trilogy – first Vaastav, followed by City Of Gold and now Varan Bhat Loncha Ni Kon Nay Koncha."
