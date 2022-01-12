NCW Writes to I&B Ministry to Censor 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha...' Trailer

The NCW statement concluded with, “The Commission has also asked to ensure that the sexually explicit scenes are not circulated openly on social media platforms. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification. The Commission has to be apprised about action taken in the matter at the earliest.”

The film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Talking about the film, the director had said to Pinkvilla, “It’s a mind-blowing concept and one of the best films that I have ever made. It completes my trilogy – first Vaastav, followed by City Of Gold and now Varan Bhat Loncha Ni Kon Nay Koncha."