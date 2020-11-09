NCB Conducts Search at Arjun Rampal's Mumbai Home

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a search at the Mumbai residence of actor Arjun Rampal, as per a report by ANI. The probe agency is currently investigating an alleged use of drugs in the Bollywood film industry.

On Sunday (8 November), producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was arrested by the NCB after over 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their Mumbai home in raids.